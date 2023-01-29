Wind Chill Advisory issued across the area for Monday

Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Bitter Cold Monday Morning... .Wind chills will be bitter cold into the morning hours over portions of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values into the teens and 20s below zero. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Northern Iowa.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Martin; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and north central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.