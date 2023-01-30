Wind Chill Advisory in effect across the area for Monday morning

Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Bitter Cold This Morning... .Wind chills will be bitter cold this morning over much of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chill values into the teens and lower 20s below zero. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Northern Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Martin; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Limit time outside.
Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.