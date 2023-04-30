 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd,
Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted,
Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Wind Advisory throughout the day on Sunday

