Wind Advisory throughout the day on Sunday

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&