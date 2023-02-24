Will the winter storm have any impacts on drought conditions?

MINNESOTA - This week's winter storm will definitely be remembered - and according to the Minnesota DNR, it was also a little odd.
MnDNR State Climatologist Dr. Luigi Romolo said Minnesota saw a lot more local spatial variation with this storm than we normally see. That spatial variation brought close to 14 inches of snow in Rochester and less than three inches in places like Saint-Ansgar.
"Anywhere from 15 inches or higher has the potential to be a top 10 event. If anything over 12 or 13 inches is top 20. So, it's going to be remembered. It won't be as memorable as some of the more fantastical storms we've had in the past," said Dr. Romolo.
The heavy snowfall could have a positive impact on the rest of our year.
There was a lack of precipitation in the summer and fall and Minnesota saw some more extreme drought conditions develop - especially in southern Minnesota.
The rainfall and snowfall in January really helped that. As for the storm this week, we really won't know what impact the snowfall has on the drought until it melts.
Two factors can help determine that impact - one, how deep is the frost in ground? The second: is quickly does the snow melt?
"Sometimes when you get heavy snowfalls in the early part of the winter - which is certainly what we got - it suppresses the frost from getting really deep," said Dr. Romolo. "It really depends on the timing of the snowmelt and we could even see a little bit of Spring flooding with this much snow on the ground. That's always an issue in spring whenever we get snowfalls like this adding onto what we have...the risk increases slightly."
If the snow melts slowly, the soil will better be able to absorb it - which is ideal for spring farming conditions.