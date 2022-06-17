Several wildfires have been burning across parts of the Southwestern United States over the past few weeks. These fires have been producing a lot of smoke, and some of that smoke is being carried by upper level winds to the Midwest. This may make for some hazy skies late this weekend and into early next week. This should stay in the upper levels and should not affect air quality levels. What you may notice are some vibrant sunrises and sunsets.
Wildfire Smoke: Hazy skies possible over Minnesota and Iowa this weekend
- By Aaron White
-
- Updated
- 0
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
