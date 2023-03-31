WILD WEATHER: Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory and Tornado Watches issued.

Tornado Watch
Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Allamakee; Appanoose; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clarke; Clayton; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Howard; Humboldt; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Mitchell; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth; Wright
TORNADO WATCH 93 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ADAMS ALLAMAKEE APPANOOSE BENTON BLACK HAWK BOONE BREMER BUCHANAN BUTLER CEDAR CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLARKE CLAYTON CLINTON DALLAS DAVIS DECATUR DELAWARE DES MOINES DUBUQUE FAYETTE FLOYD FRANKLIN GREENE GRUNDY GUTHRIE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARDIN HENRY HOWARD HUMBOLDT IOWA JACKSON JASPER JEFFERSON JOHNSON JONES KEOKUK LEE LINN LOUISA LUCAS MADISON MAHASKA MARION MARSHALL MITCHELL MONROE MUSCATINE POLK POWESHIEK RINGGOLD SCOTT STORY TAMA TAYLOR UNION VAN BUREN WAPELLO WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WINNESHIEK WORTH WRIGHT
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Sac; Webster
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Iowa.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire weather concerns remain across southern Iowa today, especially later this afternoon when relative humidity values begin to fall. The combination of strong west winds and humidity levels falling to around 35 to 40 percent will produce very high fire danger by later this afternoon. Any fires that do occur may be difficult to control.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Goodhue; Rice; Steele; Waseca
...BLIZZARD WARNING EXPANDED EASTWARD TO INCLUDE THE TWIN CITIES METRO AND WESTERN WISCONSIN... ...SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED FOR SEVERAL HOURS WITH WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH... .Widespread precipitation will develop late this afternoon and transition to heavy snow from northwest to southeast this evening. The snow could be very heavy at times with hourly rates of 1 to 2.5 inches per hour. Strong north winds will develop with the heavy snow to produce whiteout conditions over a wide swath from west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin. The worst conditions are expected between 9 PM and 4 AM, with snow and strong winds tapering off toward early Saturday morning. Total snowfall amounts will range from 5 to 10 inches from west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin, with 2 to 5 inches north of Glenwood and St Cloud, and along I-90. Locally higher amounts are possible if snowfall rates exceed 2 inches per hour. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for a large area from west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect north and south of the Blizzard Warning. ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Wright
...Winter Weather Expected Across Far North Iowa Tonight... .Colder air arrives tonight with rain changing to snow across northern Iowa. The combination of snow and strong winds will produce reduced visibilities making travel difficult. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...North central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities in rural areas may be below one quarter of a mile at times with blowing and falling snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd and Chickasaw Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Visit 511ia.org for road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Highest snow totals expected across mainly the northern portions of each county.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Emmet; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth
...Winter Weather Expected Across Far North Iowa Tonight... .Colder air arrives tonight with rain changing to snow across northern Iowa. The combination of snow and strong winds will produce reduced visibilities making travel difficult. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations one to three inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph will produce considerable blowing snow with very low visibilities from time to time.
* WHERE...Far north central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities in rural areas may be below one quarter of a mile at times with blowing and falling snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Mower
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Mower, Fillmore and Houston Counties. In Wisconsin, La Crosse and Monroe Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Freeborn
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Freeborn County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.