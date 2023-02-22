What's left of the winter storm? Here's the latest

Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...Period of Heavier Accumulations through Late Afternoon... .At mid-afternoon, radar continues to show widespread precipitation occurring across the region, with the heaviest rates seen so far today. Freezing rain, sleet and snow was seen in northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, with around a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation. Mainly snow, occasionally mixing with sleet, is found around the Interstate 90 corridor with 4 to 8 inches received thus far. All snow is found further north of Interstate 90. Winds are gusting from 30 to 35 mph causing some drifting, especially on ridgetops and higher terrain. Though the afternoon commute, expect accumulating ice and snow to continue with gusty winds. Travel continues to deteriorate. There will be a period of freezing drizzle near or south of Interstate 90 during the evening and into the overnight, reducing the snow accumulations. Light ice accumulations are expected. Snow will continue north of I-90. Another period of heavier snow will occur before sunrise west and north of La Crosse. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Anoka; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Ramsey; Sherburne; Washington
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Ice Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hardin; Marshall; Story; Tama
...Winter Storm Continues Through Early Thursday... .Periods of freezing rain and sleet will continue over central Iowa this afternoon and evening while periods of moderate snow continues north. The precipitation will gradually begin to diminish from south to north overnight and into early Thursday. Strong northerly winds will produce widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times,over far northern Iowa. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Wintry Mix. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Wright
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
* WHAT...Wintry Mix. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
* WHAT...Snow and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north central and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Mower
* WHAT...Snow and drifting snow, occasionally mixing with sleet or freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.