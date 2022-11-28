What we're tracking: Snow is likely on Tuesday

A storm system is developing over the Central Rockies and will move into the Upper Midwest on Tuesday. This will spread snow and rain across the region, with most of the snow falling in our neck of the woods. Snow is expected to begin Tuesday morning, and will continue through the evening, tapering off to flurries for Tuesday Night and Wednesday. Here's what you should know regarding timing, totals, and impacts.
Timing - Snow begins after sunrise Tuesday morning and will continue into the afternoon and evening. Most of the snow should be over by 10 PM.
Snowfall Accumulation - A general 2-4 inches of snow is a pretty good bet for most areas in North Iowa and southern Minnesota. The highest amounts will be for areas north of I-90.
Impacts - Accumulating snowfall is expected and roads will likely become snow covered at times. Winds wont be strong while the snow is falling, but will pick up overnight and into Wednesday. Some blowing and drifting will occur and will keep roads in poor condition.
With some uncertainties remaining regarding the track of the storm and amounts of snow, continue to monitor for updates to the forecast. KIMT StormTeam 3 has you covered!