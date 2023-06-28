What people think of the poor air

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

What people think of the poor air

  • 0

Poor air quality has been on top of everyone's minds for the last few weeks. KIMT News 3's Sananda McCall spoke with residents about their thoughts on the poor air.

ROCHESTER, MM.--Although  the air quality issues are expected to  remain throughout the summer for much of the state, the Minnesota  Pollution Control Agency (MPCA)  advises people to help reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution such as outdoor burning and reducing vehicle trips.  They also suggest sensitive groups to limit their time outside to reduce exposure. 

Cindy White,  who is visiting the Med City responded to the tips saying, “I think it's great to have the government there and help support us to make us aware of what's going on and then at that point I feel like it's on me to decide how uncomfortable I am being out here.” she says.

White’s friend , Liz Geith, shared the same sentiments saying the smoke was not a hindrance to outdoor enjoyment.

"Personally, I'm fine. I'm healthy, I'm good . So I'm perfectly fine outside and I think the majority of the people are."Geith shared.

Deshon Hooks, however, says the past few years have come with some sort of health concern.

He says, "last year we were just getting out of the masses with the pandemic and now this. We've got something going on with the air so hopefully we can get it together." 

The  MPCA  Issued a record 23rd air quality alert of the year as of Tuesday.

Recommended for you