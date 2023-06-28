What people think of the poor air

ROCHESTER, MM.--Although the air quality issues are expected to remain throughout the summer for much of the state, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) advises people to help reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution such as outdoor burning and reducing vehicle trips. They also suggest sensitive groups to limit their time outside to reduce exposure.
Cindy White, who is visiting the Med City responded to the tips saying, “I think it's great to have the government there and help support us to make us aware of what's going on and then at that point I feel like it's on me to decide how uncomfortable I am being out here.” she says.
White’s friend , Liz Geith, shared the same sentiments saying the smoke was not a hindrance to outdoor enjoyment.
"Personally, I'm fine. I'm healthy, I'm good . So I'm perfectly fine outside and I think the majority of the people are."Geith shared.
Deshon Hooks, however, says the past few years have come with some sort of health concern.
He says, "last year we were just getting out of the masses with the pandemic and now this. We've got something going on with the air so hopefully we can get it together."
The MPCA Issued a record 23rd air quality alert of the year as of Tuesday.