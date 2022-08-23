Weekend standoff in SE Minnesota involved around 20 shots fired

PINE ISLAND, Minn - A lengthy standoff over the weekend in Pine Island involved a man firing around 20 rounds with some striking an armored vehicle and a nearby residence.

Michael Molitor, 37, is facing charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest.

Authorities said the situation began Saturday morning just before 11 a.m. when he threatened suicide by a cop and claimed he was holding someone named Alicia hostage.

Throughout the negotiation, Molitor was seen moving around the garage while drinking beer with an AR-15 attached to his upper body.

Additional armored vehicles were brought to the scene and at 6:10 p.m. a diversionary flash bang was deployed.

Shortly after, authorities deployed chemical rounds into the residence and a volley of gunfire erupted from the residence. One was toward an officer who was behind an armored vehicle and another struck the house behind the vehicle.

Around 20-22 rounds were fired to the front and rear of the residence.

A few minutes later, Molitor exited the residence and was eventually taken into custody. He claimed he shot at law enforcement because “they shot at him first.”