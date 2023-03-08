“WE Forum” celebrates International Women’s Day by hosting a networking event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Collider Foundation and entrepreneurship group known as “WE Forum” partnered up to host a speaking panel of business professionals.
The speakers discussed the importance of female representation in the workforce. After the panel, attendees were able to network and connect with one another.
"Most entrepreneurs suffer with the same issues, which would be doubt and curiosity hindered by limitations or intimidation. Having allies, mentors, or people in your network who are going through the same thing can help us all thrive and reach the potential we all dream about," said WE Forum member, Erika Rice.
If you are interested in joining the group contact the Rochester Chamber of Commerce or visit their website.