Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring heavy snow to the area.
The snow will overspread much of the area Thursday afternoon and
continue through the evening before tapering off late Thursday
night. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 5 to 9 inches
with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates of an inch per hour look to be possible during the
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations
to occur with roads quickly becoming snow covered and dangerous
travel conditions developing. Considering altering travel plans if
necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches. Rates of an inch per hour possible during the afternoon
and evening, especially across northeast Iowa into Wisconsin.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

“WE Forum” celebrates International Women’s Day by hosting a networking event

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Collider Foundation and entrepreneurship group known as “WE Forum” partnered up to host a speaking panel of business professionals.

The speakers discussed the importance of female representation in the workforce. After the panel, attendees were able to network and connect with one another.

"Most entrepreneurs suffer with the same issues, which would be doubt and curiosity hindered by limitations or intimidation. Having allies, mentors, or people in your network who are going through the same thing can help us all thrive and reach the potential we all dream about," said WE Forum member, Erika Rice.

If you are interested in joining the group contact the Rochester Chamber of Commerce or visit their website.

