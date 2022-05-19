 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watching for more strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
Area of Concern

After some severe thunderstorms already today, we are expecting more storms to develop this afternoon and evening. Storm Prediction Center has highlighted part of our area for storm development and a Tornado Watch will likely be issued this afternoon. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest on the severe weather threat.

Recommended for you