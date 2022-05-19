After some severe thunderstorms already today, we are expecting more storms to develop this afternoon and evening. Storm Prediction Center has highlighted part of our area for storm development and a Tornado Watch will likely be issued this afternoon. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest on the severe weather threat.
Watching for more strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon
- By Aaron White
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
