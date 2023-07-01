Warrant issued after man leads authorities on pursuit around north Iowa, into Minnesota

MASON CITY, Iowa - Authorities have identified a suspect following a pursuit that reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and spanned multiple north Iowa counties into Minnesota.
It began when a male, later identified as Alec Harpestad, 27, of Wells, was under investigation for theft from Mills Fleet Farm.
His vehicle was located a short time later near Grouse Ave. and B20 and a pursuit began.
The vehicle traveled through multiple roadways in Worth and Winnebago counties and reached 120 miles per hour.
Several attempts were made to disable the vehicle but all were unsuccessful.
Harpestad was aggressive toward law enforcement before the pursuit was discontinued near the Minnesota border.
A warrant was issued for Harpestad’s arrest.