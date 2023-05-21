Warm temperatures bring outdoor fun

ROCHESTER, Minn.--Many people took to Lake Zumbro Park Sunday afternoon to indulge in nice weather with some boating and fishing.
One lakeside dweller, Joe Chanhthee says that since he works from home, getting outdoors--especially with warmer temps, is a way to recharge.
Chanhthee, who has lived in Rochester for over 20 years, also says he enjoys branching out to see what other water activities there are to get involved in.
Besides casting the fishing rods, Chanhthee was using the outdoors as a way to end the Rochester Pride Week festivites with a lakeside party.
"Today just happens to be the one day i get to be around my community and just kind of continue that love and support and we're out here doing what we love, which is bonding over food and fishing and enjoying each other's company." Chanhthee says.
Lake Zumbro Park is open seven days a week from 5am to 10pm.