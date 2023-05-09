Volunteer fair opens opportunities to serve

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- A number of companies and organizations are returning to the "old ways" of doing things now that the pandemic-era restrictions have been lifted. In response, Rochester nonprofits came together Tuesday to hold a Volunteer Fair at 125 LIVE.
Nearly 30 local organizations at the event were looking for something different, whether it be more gardeners with the Ronald McDonald House or helpers with community pantries.
An organizer of the event, Jessica Mollison who is also the Active Aging Program Administrator, says this is a great opportunity to also learn about available resources for the community in Rochester.
“We're not in competition with each other, we compliment each other.” she says. “ So every time I see an organization that might have a similar mission, they're reaching out to slightly different demographic. They're providing the services that we need."
It was sponsored in part by the Rochester Area Volunteer Administrators (RAVA), who are connected with over 800 volunteer leaders around the state.
For those looking for ways to help out in the community, organizations like the United Way of Olmsted County and the RAVA can help connect individuals with opportunities.