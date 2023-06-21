Volunteer driving program helping people

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Volunteer driving program helping people

A volunteer driving program with Olmsted County is helping people get around. KIMT News 3's Sananda McCall about the program and how it's asking the community to help

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- A volunteer driving program with Olmsted county wants people to know that they offer services to clients beyond medical trips, but also work to support the livelihood of its clients.

 

They started the program back in 1987  as a part of public health services after social and case workers found themselves having to spend less time with clients due to needing to cover transportation for others.

 

In order to maintain quality service, the program currently has 16 drivers enlisted who support all transporation needs for clients and even go as far as the Twin Cities for trips. 

 

The program coordinators say with the cost of living going up, it's even more important now to get extra hands. 

 

Eve Simon, Olmted County Volunteer Driver Program Coordinator, says, “One client messaged me and said this is the only time they get out, is when we provide transportation." 

 

The Volunteer Services Coordinator, Diane Tradup adds, "We've definitely seen the improvement of the individuals who have stable transportation needs --definetly seen their health improve and overall quality of life."

The program also profits from selected health plans to offset transportation costs.

 

Volunteer drivers must use their own vehicle but are reimbursed through the program based on mileage.

