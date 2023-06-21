Volunteer driving program helping people

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- A volunteer driving program with Olmsted county wants people to know that they offer services to clients beyond medical trips, but also work to support the livelihood of its clients.
They started the program back in 1987 as a part of public health services after social and case workers found themselves having to spend less time with clients due to needing to cover transportation for others.
In order to maintain quality service, the program currently has 16 drivers enlisted who support all transporation needs for clients and even go as far as the Twin Cities for trips.
The program coordinators say with the cost of living going up, it's even more important now to get extra hands.
Eve Simon, Olmted County Volunteer Driver Program Coordinator, says, “One client messaged me and said this is the only time they get out, is when we provide transportation."
The Volunteer Services Coordinator, Diane Tradup adds, "We've definitely seen the improvement of the individuals who have stable transportation needs --definetly seen their health improve and overall quality of life."
The program also profits from selected health plans to offset transportation costs.
Volunteer drivers must use their own vehicle but are reimbursed through the program based on mileage.