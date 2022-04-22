 Skip to main content
Used car prices rising locally, around the country

  • Updated
  • 0
Use cars

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A shortage of new cars is raising the price on used automobiles.

According to Troy Buhr, the owner of Southpoint Motors in Rochester, used car prices have been high for over a year now.

Buhr says the price of his cars increased recently by 10-15 percent.

High gas prices and an ongoing computer chip shortage are keeping prices high.

Buhr has some advice you should know before you visit a used car dealer

"Make sure it's a good one. Make sure the car's been inspected. The lowest price isn't always the best deal," he tells KIMT News 3. "You want to make sure you're buying a quality car from a reputable dealer that has CARFAX vehicle history reports, that has a full inspection report, and the dealer has good reviews online. Good online reviews is a good place to start."

Buhr also tells KIMT News 3 the market is always changing and buyers should know what they're seeing and make adjustments as they go along.

