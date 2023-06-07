Updates being made to hazard mitigation plan

KIMT News 3– Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are seeking community input to consider in their hazard mitigation plan update.
Every five years, the two agencies are required to update the plan in order to receive a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or, FEMA.
It would identify natural and chemical hazards that pose a risk to the community.
The City of Rochester will have it's own separate plan due to it's progressing infrastructure. That means they will also be considering tech and biological issues such preventing train derailments, how to safely transport chemicals,and have a safe plan in place when it comes to terrorist attacks.
The Olmsted County Emergency Managment Director, Capt. Jonathan Jacobson, says the current plan is strong but they are open to more feedback.
“So the process to do this is engaging community leaders and businesses,utility providers and the public, to identify and address concerns. The process it going to take us about 12 to 16 months so it's a rather lengthy process."
More opportunities for feedback will be available throughout the planning process.
You can submit comments and suggestions to the Olmsted County Emergency Management by phone, email or by posting a comment on their social media.