Unpeeling the history of Rochester's Horse Thief Cave

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Located in the heavy foliage near Rochester Community and Technical College resides a cave rich with local lore.
The cave in question is known as The Horse Thief Cave.
However, the History Center of Olmsted County's Community Engagement and Events Coordinator, Abby Currier, tells KIMT there really is no evidence horses ever occupied the man made sandstone cave.
"I think what is interesting is the fact that all of these stalls are installed within the cave system, specifically for storing livestock but at no point could we find evidence that horses lived in there but everyone just looked at it and saw stalls and were like, it must have been horses. Then that story kind of takes on a life of its own and you see it repeated throughout different news paper articles and different accounts but you can not trace it back anything besides the recognition of, there is a stall, it must have been horses," Currier said.
The cave was created by W.D Hurlbut sometime around 1886 and 1887, with its primary purpose to shield his pigs and chickens, which Currier said was around 150 for the former and more than 120 for the latter.
However, Currier said Hurlbut quickly realized how detrimental the roughly 500 foot long cave was for his livestock after discovering a portion of his pigs had perished while living in the carved out shelter.
Currier said Hurlbut stopped using the cave shortly after.
What ensued, Currier said, has been more than a 100 years of local legends surrounding the purpose of the cave.
One story claims the famous James' outlaws hid out in the cave after a horse heist in Northfield but Currier said that incident occurred 10 years prior to the caves' creation, debunking the popular tale.
Currier said the reason the cave is so embedded in local lore is because it holds a truth about the beginning days of Rochester and Olmsted County.
"This is a farmer who had a piece of land, needed somewhere to store his livestock and just made it work. We see that here at the History Center with the George Stoppel Farm. We have four caves out on the property because they were just industriously digging away and using them for storage and I am sure there is other accounts in the county of people doing that, so a lot of it is that pioneer, early settler attitude of making due with what you have available," Currier said.
Currier said the cave is off limits to visitors.