United Way bringing food pantry to new location

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The new tenants at the old Streater building might be familiar to Albert Lea residents.
United Way of Freeborn County is moving their offices to the complex at 411 First Avenue South, and they're bringing new projects with them.
The biggest of these is their Welcome Pantry. The pantry will work alongside other food pantries to provide for food insecure people in the area while also listening to their feedback to better serve their needs.
The organization says this new undertaking is what forced them to move offices.
"We did not have the space for it in our current location, so we really needed to find a new building that could host both our Welcome Pantry and our executive offices," said Heidi Skinner, a community impact and resource assistant.
The pantry isn't the only new program united way plans to offer. The new building will house areas for community members to learn valuable life skills.
"We are going to have some classroom areas," said Skinner. "We don't quite know what that looks like yet, but we are intending to have financial literacy classes or some cooking classes. Just different community resources that people can come together and learn more about."
Along with all the new programs, plenty of old favorites made the trip to the new office as well. Skinner says mental health support groups will continue to be hosted by United Way.
"We house the NAMI Freeborn County affiliate peer-to-peer support group at our current location, which has been working fine, but we'll also be able to host them here as an in-kind donation to that affiliate," she said.
Above all, however, is the organization's desire to make the new offices an inviting place to be. In other words, they want their Welcome Pantry to make guests feel welcome.
The building will be open to the public in late June.