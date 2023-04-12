United Way bringing food pantry to new location

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Again on Thursday...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with breezy southwest winds
and deep mixing will again lead to the potential for critical
fire weather conditions again from late Thursday morning through
Thursday evening.

Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening with southwest winds of 15-25 mph,
gusting to 40 mph. On Thursday, the southwest winds will be
slightly lower than this afternoon ranging from 10 to 25 mph with
gusts of 25 to 35 mph and relative humidity values will range
from the mid- teens to mid-20s.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, however
not quite as strong across Wisconsin with winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

United Way bringing food pantry to new location

  • Updated
  • 0
United Way Welcome Pantry

A sign signifying where in the new offices the Welcome Pantry will be housed.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The new tenants at the old Streater building might be familiar to Albert Lea residents.

United Way of Freeborn County is moving their offices to the complex at 411 First Avenue South, and they're bringing new projects with them.

The biggest of these is their Welcome Pantry. The pantry will work alongside other food pantries to provide for food insecure people in the area while also listening to their feedback to better serve their needs.

The organization says this new undertaking is what forced them to move offices.

"We did not have the space for it in our current location, so we really needed to find a new building that could host both our Welcome Pantry and our executive offices," said Heidi Skinner, a community impact and resource assistant.

The pantry isn't the only new program united way plans to offer. The new building will house areas for community members to learn valuable life skills.

"We are going to have some classroom areas," said Skinner. "We don't quite know what that looks like yet, but we are intending to have financial literacy classes or some cooking classes. Just different community resources that people can come together and learn more about."

Along with all the new programs, plenty of old favorites made the trip to the new office as well. Skinner says mental health support groups will continue to be hosted by United Way.

"We house the NAMI Freeborn County affiliate peer-to-peer support group at our current location, which has been working fine, but we'll also be able to host them here as an in-kind donation to that affiliate," she said.

Above all, however, is the organization's desire to make the new offices an inviting place to be. In other words, they want their Welcome Pantry to make guests feel welcome.

The building will be open to the public in late June.

