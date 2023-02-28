Ukraine: One Year Later reactions

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- It's now been more than a year since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. many lives have been lost, and a number of homes uprooted. As the war continues, those who have been impacted continue fighting to maintain a sense of hope--looking for the day the war comes to an end. Dr. Alexandra Wolanskyj-Spinner of the Mayo Clinic and her sister Lidia Wolanskyj, who is in town from the Ukraine are both of Ukrainian heritage. They talked about how the ongoing war is impacting them.
The sisters, who have not seen each other since the war began, say they did not expect the conflict to last this long. Lidia says she’s been helping provide housing and resources for people trying to escape the war zone.
She recalled the first day she heard the bombing of an airport that was over 30 miles away. One year later, bombings like that one have left even the capital, Kyiv quiet due to evacuated families. Lidia describes it as an emotional burden.
With the absence of community at home, the two women say they worry the country will not be able to recover and will lose its cultural identity after the war ends.
“I think for me, coming to Ukraine was like coming home. Because this is my people, this is my culture. I feel good here. I want this war to end," Lidia says.
Dr. Wolanskyj-Spinner adds, “The unfairness of it– that's what I struggle with is the anger that it triggers in me because it is so unfair. It is so unnecessary. The destruction and loss of life. All of it, it's appalling and it hurts me deeply."
Friday, the Mayo Civic Center will host a Ukrainian support event starting at 5 p.m.