U.S. Senator Tina Smith talks $2 million budget for District Energy System

U.S. Senator Tina Smith hosted three events across Rochester with one being the Arts Center to announce 2-million dollars in federal funding for the new a new downtown District Energy System.
She discussed what the plan would look like, saying solar panels are in the works for City Hall, The Rochester Public Library, The Mayo Civic Center and The Arts Center.
The goal is to collect heat from the earth's crust , she says, and produce energy for the district's heating and cooling systems.
“And the best part is that by connecting city building to these sustainable buildings, you will be reducing operating costs and lowering emissions which will be good for everyone," Smith says.
She says says the Med-City is serving as a model for how cities can take action to combat the climate crisis.