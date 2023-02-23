Tubing spot prepares for busy weekend

Mazeppa, Minn– It may be the perfect weekend to hit the slopes and a popular spot in Washaba county is ready for crowds seeking some winter fun. For those looking to get back out after the recent winter storm, Steeplechase is opening up their slopes for tubing.
The venue is open to the public on weekends, and the owner says Saturdays have been drawing in crowds of nearly one-thousand people.
Steeplechase says they're currently working on grooming the grounds from the aftermath of the winter storm.
Owner, Justin Steck says, “And tomorrow we'll actually kind of reshape the snow tubing lanes and then a final groom before we open for sking and snowboarding. So the conditions will be phenomenal but today we're kind of just clearing things out, knocking drifts down.”
Extreme tubing at night time has also been a big hit this year, Steck says. The activity showcases laser lights along the slopes and music.
Some of the extreme tubing slopes even take you down the hill at around 30 miles per hour.
For tickets and more information visit the Steeplechase Facebook page and website.