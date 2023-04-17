Tree removal companies preparing for spring storms

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As snow storms transition into rain and wind storms, local tree removal companies are gearing up for the new season.
Last night's snow brought down quite a few branches, scattering them across lawns throughout the city. While those didn't cause too much damage, some experts say the next few months could change that.
According to Maier Tree & Lawn, the real danger for big branches comes when trees begin to regrow their leaves.
"All the leaves on a tree act like sails," said district manager Ryan Brick. "The really heavy parts of the storm season don't come on until the leaves are fully out and start taking a lot more of those wind loads."
The fact that many trees in the area still haven't grown back leaves may have been a lucky break. Strong enough winds can rip dead limbs from trees and throw them into cars and homes, causing major damages.
This doesn't mean that high winds won't affect trees at all, though. Entire trees getting uprooted by a strong-enough gust can be common this time of year.
"So this time of year, storm damage is more typical of uprooted spruce," said Brick. "The ground starts to thaw, it gets all mushy and then we get a high-wind event. There's just not enough holdability in the soil to keep those trees from tipping over."
However, there are ways to prevent these damages from happening. For Brick, the best way to avoid an incident is by properly trimming trees on your property.
"Some things you can do early on we call structure pruning," he said. "What we're essentially trying to do is offer the tree a good formative structure, so we're focusing on a strong central leader, well-spaced scaffold branches and really focusing on limbs with strong branch attachments."
It is possible to take care of this pruning yourself, especially with younger trees. However, first-timers should keep a few things in mind.
You should make sure you know exactly which branches need to be trimmed and you should only trim outside of the branch collar to give the tree an easier time healing.