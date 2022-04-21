Trash talk: online event

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Are you confused about what you can put in your recycling? Are you wondering what to do with that pile of junk taking up space in your garage?
Earthfest Rochester MN is answering those questions and more in an online event called, "trash talk."
This presentation will give you an in-depth look at the unique services provided by several waste management facilities in your area.
Organizers say if you want to celebrate Earth Day, but are unsure how to, you should come to this event to learn how to become a better steward of the environment through proper waste management.
This online event will be from 6:30- 7:30 p.m. Thursday April 21st.
We have a link to sign up right here.