Trailer home destroyed after fire in Southeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A trailer home was destroyed by a fire at Bob's Trailer Court in Southeast Rochester early this morning.
The fire started around 12:15 a.m. Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from it, but no one was inside.
The Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and Minnesota Energy Resources were on scene.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The trailer and it's contents were determined to be a total loss.
