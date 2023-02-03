 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Trailer home destroyed after fire in Southeast Rochester

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A trailer home was destroyed by a fire at Bob's Trailer Court in Southeast Rochester early this morning.

The fire started around 12:15 a.m. Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from it, but no one was inside. 

The Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and Minnesota Energy Resources were on scene.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The trailer and it's contents were determined to be a total loss. 

Stick with us on air and online as we work to learn more. 

Recommended for you