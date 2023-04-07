Timeline: The search for endangered missing person Madeline Kingsbury

Officials say the search will cover rough terrain and long distances, so they are looking for volunteers over 18 who can wear appropriate clothing and footwear.
MABEL, Minn. - The people of Mabel are working together to locate any clues about the disapp…
Search parties assemble to find Madeline Kingsbury: 'We need hundreds of people to cover this ground'
MABEL, Minn. - Search groups went out Wednesday around the town of Mabel looking for any clu…
A missing southeastern Minnesota woman left her home on involuntary and suspicious conditions.
Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, was last seen March 31.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the eastern part of the county for more potential information about a missing person’s case.