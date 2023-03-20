Three cars reportedly broken into near RCTC

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A series of car break-ins occurred near a local college over the weekend.
According to Rochester police, three vehicles were reported to have had their car windows smashed in this past Saturday around 5:30 pm by one of the car's owners.
All three cars were parked in the north lot of the Rochester Community and Technical College at the time of the break-ins. The parking lot is adjacent to the Rochester Regional Stadium and the Regional Sports Center.
Some RCTC students are worried about the prospects of a car burglar near campus.
"If someone's okay with breaking into some cars over the weekend, it could happen during school hours," said Kennedie Schmaltz.
Other students looked at the situation a bit more pragmatically.
"It makes me feel a little bit less safe, but it was on a weekend," said Bjorn Dukek.
"I don't think it's unexpected," said Ian McKinzie." It can happen to anyone, anywhere."
As of this writing, RPD have yet to name a suspect or any connection between the three break-ins.