Three cars reportedly broken into near RCTC

  • Updated
RCTC Car Break In

Glass in the RCTC parking lot from the shattered window of a car broken into last Saturday.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A series of car break-ins occurred near a local college over the weekend.

According to Rochester police, three vehicles were reported to have had their car windows smashed in this past Saturday around 5:30 pm by one of the car's owners.

All three cars were parked in the north lot of the Rochester Community and Technical College at the time of the break-ins. The parking lot is adjacent to the Rochester Regional Stadium and the Regional Sports Center.

Some RCTC students are worried about the prospects of a car burglar near campus.

"If someone's okay with breaking into some cars over the weekend, it could happen during school hours," said Kennedie Schmaltz. 

Other students looked at the situation a bit more pragmatically.

"It makes me feel a little bit less safe, but it was on a weekend," said Bjorn Dukek.

"I don't think it's unexpected," said Ian McKinzie." It can happen to anyone, anywhere."

As of this writing, RPD have yet to name a suspect or any connection between the three break-ins.

