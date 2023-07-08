'Threads' app met with legal action from competitor

KIMT NEWS 3–Social media giant, Meta Platforms Incorporated, or Meta, launched a new platform on Wednesday that is going toe to toe with Elon Musk's Twitter.
The emergence of the Threads app, has been described by some of it's users as a mirror to twitter--with extra perks.
The app has already attracted over 70 million users since Wednesday, according to Threads CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Users can sign up through their Instagram account to use the text-based conversation platform. For those already on Instagram , followers will carry over into Threads. Another comparison to note is that Threads has a character limit of 500 words, compared to Twitter's 280 word count.
Users can also repost, reply or quote a thread. Twitter has since threatened legal action against Meta over the new app accusing them of hiring former twitter employees to create a 'copycat app'. In the letter , Twitter's attorney Alex Spiro said they "intend to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights”. Meta spokesperson, Andy Stone wrote on the app, that "no one on the threads engineering team is a former twitter employee."
A few users shared with KIMT that they intend to keep both threads and twitter. one person even shared their critiques of threads saying there are limited features such as explore sections, and no talk rooms or hashtags.
As of now the app's developers are telling users that if they want to delete their threads account, they will have to also delete their Instagram. They recommend setting up a second Instagram account specifically for Threads.