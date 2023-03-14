'This if Food Union" Hosts Open House

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- Located in a lower-level nook downtown, is where you can find a hub of delicious treats for foodies ranging from wines to cheeses and chocolates. ‘This is Food Union’ hosted an open house at their new location Tuesday highlighting their "pantry items" which has pastas, chocolates, chardonnay and more. They were also doing giveaways and offering charcuterie samples.
Food Union offers customized boxes which they call the 'perfect gift'--guaranteed to take you on a food adventure. The open house turnout was more than expected, says the owner, LeeAnn Zubay.
“I think that everyone is having a fun time discovering something that they haven't normally seen and the interesting flavors,” she says. “and I'm super happy about the next generation coming in and trying something."
Zubay says a lot of the items in-store mean a lot to her and she is happy to see a new generation showing interest.
Thursday, ‘This is Food Union’ is hosting their ‘Wine Tasting by Bre’. for more information, visit their website.