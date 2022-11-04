The Studio Opens Next Week in Kasson

Kasson, Minn. - A New dance studio called The Studio is coming to Kasson, and doors open this Sunday, November 6.
It's on West Main Street.
The Studio was founded by two dance moms, Angie Bowman-Malloy and Jen Dalager. They say their vision for The Studio is to create a place where everyone is included, every dancer is welcomed, and parents are involved.
"We didn't actually think we were going to do a dance studio at first," Bowman-Malloy said. "I bought the building in downtown Kasson a year ago. It's a 150-year-old building, and all I knew is that I wanted to do something creative in this space."
This Sunday will be an open house, and you're invited.
"So, it's from 4 to 6:30 [p.m.] out at The Studio," Dalager said. "We'll be having hors d'oeuvres, refreshments and some complimentary classes for all of our kids from 1.5 to 18 [years old] for the open house. Come out and try them."
Here's a link to The Studio's Facebook event if you want to attend or learn more.