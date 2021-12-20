The Rochester Salvation Army receives big donation for Red Kettle campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With Christmas approaching, the final bells are ringing for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign. A local bank recently made a generous donation to its Rochester location.
Think Bank recently gave The Rochester Salvation Army a $10,000 check.
"Think Bank has been a big supporter for a really long time and I just think they understand that all the things we do in this community are really important and really needed right now," says Rochester Salvation Army Community Engagement Director Rebecca Snapp. "It's all these basic needs that people have really been struggling with, not just because of the pandemic but people that struggle with these things anyways."
The Rochester Salvation Army also received 744 $20 bills last Thursday. But the organization is still not at it's goal yet.
"It's always gonna be last minute. It's always gonna take right up to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and even the first couple of weeks of January when we get people's year end gifts in," Snapp tells KIMT News 3.
Bells for the Red Kettle campaign will ring until Friday. The campaign goes until next month. Anyone interested in donating can donate in person or online.
The Salvation Army Rochester's 'Toy and Joy Shop' also starts tomorrow. It's looking for volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact The Rochester Salvation Army at 507-288-3663.