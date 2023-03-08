The Rochester Area Foundation starts new BIPOC cohort

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The foundation launched the new group Wednesday afternoon to diversify leadership in education, government, and nonprofits.
The Minnesota Compass reported 93% of nonprofit executive directors and 96% of government leaders identify as white. The cohort is aimed to create safe spaces for people to discuss implicit bias and other race-related issues in the workplace.
"We just want to create that space where folks can talk openly and honestly about the challenges they face and support one another as they progress in their careers and hopefully do have opportunities to move into leadership," said the Equity & Inclusion Manager, Amanda Pelley.
The foundation hopes to help young people of color be able to secure leadership positions in Rochester.
“There’s so many young bright brilliant people of color that I think have great leadership potential and are interested in being leaders. They just haven't necessarily found the tools or pathways forward to navigate through their workplaces," said Pelley.
For people who self-identify as BIPOC and work in education, government, or nonprofits and want to join the group, email amanda@rochestearea.org for more information.