Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring heavy snow to the area.
The snow will overspread much of the area Thursday afternoon and
continue through the evening before tapering off late Thursday
night. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 5 to 9 inches
with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates of an inch per hour look to be possible during the
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations
to occur with roads quickly becoming snow covered and dangerous
travel conditions developing. Considering altering travel plans if
necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches. Rates of an inch per hour possible during the afternoon
and evening, especially across northeast Iowa into Wisconsin.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

The Rochester Area Foundation starts new BIPOC cohort

  • Updated
  • 0

This cohort is designed to create more of a pipeline for diverse leadership in Rochester.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The foundation launched the new group Wednesday afternoon to diversify leadership in education, government, and nonprofits.

The Minnesota Compass reported 93% of nonprofit executive directors and 96% of government leaders identify as white. The cohort is aimed to create safe spaces for people to discuss implicit bias and other race-related issues in the workplace.

"We just want to create that space where folks can talk openly and honestly about the challenges they face and support one another as they progress in their careers and hopefully do have opportunities to move into leadership," said the Equity & Inclusion Manager, Amanda Pelley.

The foundation hopes to help young people of color be able to secure leadership positions in Rochester.

“There’s so many young bright brilliant people of color that I think have great leadership potential and are interested in being leaders. They just haven't necessarily found the tools or pathways forward to navigate through their workplaces," said Pelley.

For people who self-identify as BIPOC and work in education, government, or nonprofits and want to join the group, email amanda@rochestearea.org for more information.

 