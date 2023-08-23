The old Fire Hall clock and bell up for landmark designation

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Historic Preservation Commission discussed the requirements for landmark designation for the old fire hall clock and bell.
Criteria for landmark designation takes into account the historic significance and historic integrity of an object, building or location.
The clock and bell were originally installed in the central firestation in 1899, letting Rochester know the time and summoning firefighters.
Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska says, “It's a historic piece. There's very few Seth Thomas clocks in existance left in the nation that haven't been converted to electronic and ours is still 100% mechanical.”
The Rochester Fire Department is working to finish construction of a new clocktower to hold the old clock. To help support the completion of the clocktower head to https://rochclocktower.org