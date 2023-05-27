The Med-City gets painted

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- Art Heads Emporium is encouraging attendees to “not be afraid to create”.
Saturday they hosted a 'City of Rochester' painting class hosted by Willow Gentile of Lake City.
It offered a chance to view and experience the beauty of Rochester through a canvas with a two-hour step-by-step process.
Attendees of the event painted a view of the popular Kahler sign. One of the Art Heads hosts , Tierney Weltr says people often miss out on moments with the city's skyline.
"I think we see it often and kind of just glance over it like 'oh yeah, there's the Plummer Building. There's the Kahler' we see them all the time but I think when you're painting it, you get to have a little bit more of an intimate moment with that scene specifically." Weltr shares.
