The Med-City gets painted

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH 8 PM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Sunday through 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Sunday and Monday, and air quality is
expected to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI
category across southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures,and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early
evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are
highest. Air quality is expected to reach the Orange AQI category.
This is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Ozone levels will
be low during the overnight and morning. Air quality will improve on
Tuesday, when a weather system will move across the state and bring
increased moisture, clouds, and scattered thunderstorms to eastern
Minnesota.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions.;

You can find additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-and-;
health.

The Med-City gets painted

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- Art Heads Emporium is encouraging attendees to “not be afraid to create”.

 

Saturday they hosted a 'City of Rochester' painting class hosted by Willow Gentile of Lake City. 

 

It offered a chance to view and  experience the beauty of Rochester through a canvas with a two-hour step-by-step process. 

 

Attendees of the event painted a view of the popular Kahler sign. One of the Art Heads hosts , Tierney Weltr says people often miss out on moments with the city's skyline. 

 

"I think we see it often and kind of just glance over it like 'oh yeah, there's the Plummer Building. There's the Kahler' we see them all the time but I think when you're painting it, you get to have a little bit more of an intimate moment with that scene specifically." Weltr shares. 

 

For more information on upcoming events at the arts head emporium, click here.

 

Recommended for you