'The Landing MN' preparing for summer needs

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

'The Landing MN' preparing for summer needs

Many shelters like 'The Landing MN' are preparing for the needs of those struggling with homelessness during the summer. KIMT News 3's Sananda McCall tells us what all the shelter is doing to get ready for the next few months

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- The summer heat is requiring certain necessities for Rochester's The Landing MN  to continue to help those experiencing homelessness. 

 

It’s co-founder, Dan Fifield ,says their biggest need right now is water bottles to keep their guests hydrated and cool in the heat.  Their hope is to provide people stopping by with as many bottles of water as they need.

 

In addition, they're looking for more 'heat and eat' food items like mac and cheese cups, ramen noodles, and other microwaveable foods because they're easily accessible for guests. 

 

Along with that, he says the facility is low on men's clothing, like boxers and blue jeans in a size 30 to 34 inch waist. 

 

“We're always looking for those.” Fifield says. “New socks. New men's boxers. We had to order some just because we weren't getting enough donated. Boxers are really hard because they're not an inexpensive buy. We can buy bulk if anybody is interested in helping us with a bulk purchase of boxers, we'd be more than happy to talk to you about that."   

 

Fifield also wants people to know that at this time they do not need any more canned goods. 

 

However, he says volunteers are always welcome and can apply through there website. A 45 minute to an hour training is required to volunteer.

 

