'The Landing MN' preparing for summer needs

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- The summer heat is requiring certain necessities for Rochester's The Landing MN to continue to help those experiencing homelessness.
It’s co-founder, Dan Fifield ,says their biggest need right now is water bottles to keep their guests hydrated and cool in the heat. Their hope is to provide people stopping by with as many bottles of water as they need.
In addition, they're looking for more 'heat and eat' food items like mac and cheese cups, ramen noodles, and other microwaveable foods because they're easily accessible for guests.
Along with that, he says the facility is low on men's clothing, like boxers and blue jeans in a size 30 to 34 inch waist.
“We're always looking for those.” Fifield says. “New socks. New men's boxers. We had to order some just because we weren't getting enough donated. Boxers are really hard because they're not an inexpensive buy. We can buy bulk if anybody is interested in helping us with a bulk purchase of boxers, we'd be more than happy to talk to you about that."
Fifield also wants people to know that at this time they do not need any more canned goods.
However, he says volunteers are always welcome and can apply through there website. A 45 minute to an hour training is required to volunteer.