Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Next Heavy Snow Band Taking Shape...

.The next band of heavy snow was forming this evening from north-
central Wisconsin into parts of western Wisconsin, or roughly from
Taylor County south into portions of La Crosse and Monroe Counties.
Snowfall rates in this band are expected to be 1 to 2 inches per
hour which will cause rapid accumulations to occur and for roads
to become snow covered and slippery. In addition, the heavy, wet
snow combined with gusty winds could cause some power outages and
tree damage to occur.

Snowfall reports from the afternoon have been highly variable with
a wide range. Amounts of a couple of inches have been common for
parts of southeast Minnesota to as much as 10 inches across parts
of western Wisconsin. As more snow falls overnight, storm totals
could be a foot or more for portions of western Wisconsin. Travel
tonight into Monday morning is expected to be impacted with a
slower than normal morning commute possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

'The Landing MN' aims to stock shelves

  • Updated
  • 0

A Rochester nonprofit is calling on the community to help 'stock the shelves'.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- A local nonprofit, The Landing MN, is calling on the community to help fill the shelves. 

 

Just over five years ago, The Landing started off as only a dream and an idea for founders Dan and Holly Fifield , and has now turned into a rewarding lifestyle of giving to the community.

 

The nonprofit, provides essential goods and services to members of the community.

It has grown significantly since it's beginning--reaching more people, and within the past few months, has also opened a brand new facility.

 

On the other hand, increasing reach has also brought on a growing demand. The Landing has created  an Amazon Wishlist that includes single-serve, non-perishable items in hopes

to cross off all the products by the end of the April.  

 

"We just ran really low.” he says. “ Our numbers have gone up from 60 to 70 unique individuals a day to over a hundred unique individuals a day and with that demands for food grow, as you can imagine. So we had to do something and we knew that our community would support us and they did."

 

Already, the Fifields have received a number of goods donated by the community. Dan says he is sure they will meet the the month's goal.

 

The wish list is just a snippet of goods that The Landing needs, and for those who do not have Amazon, the Fifields say they accept non-perishable goods from any store as well as monetary giving. 

 

The Landing MN is open seven days a week from 8am - 8pm.

 

