'The Landing MN' aims to stock shelves

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- A local nonprofit, The Landing MN, is calling on the community to help fill the shelves.
Just over five years ago, The Landing started off as only a dream and an idea for founders Dan and Holly Fifield , and has now turned into a rewarding lifestyle of giving to the community.
The nonprofit, provides essential goods and services to members of the community.
It has grown significantly since it's beginning--reaching more people, and within the past few months, has also opened a brand new facility.
On the other hand, increasing reach has also brought on a growing demand. The Landing has created an Amazon Wishlist that includes single-serve, non-perishable items in hopes
to cross off all the products by the end of the April.
"We just ran really low.” he says. “ Our numbers have gone up from 60 to 70 unique individuals a day to over a hundred unique individuals a day and with that demands for food grow, as you can imagine. So we had to do something and we knew that our community would support us and they did."
Already, the Fifields have received a number of goods donated by the community. Dan says he is sure they will meet the the month's goal.
The wish list is just a snippet of goods that The Landing needs, and for those who do not have Amazon, the Fifields say they accept non-perishable goods from any store as well as monetary giving.
The Landing MN is open seven days a week from 8am - 8pm.