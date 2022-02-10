The City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center help women and minority owned businesses get certified

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center teamed up this morning to get women and minority owned businesses certified with the city.
According to the city's project manager Jorrie Johnson, they're focusing on women and minority owned businesses getting certified so they have equal opportunities and don't have disadvantages because of their gender or race.
Today around five entrepreneurs attended the workshop representing the construction industry and organizations that do community outreach.
"Getting certified is free. You don't have to pay to get certified as a woman or minority owned company. If someone is trying to help you with the certification process, don't help them just go directly to the certifying agency," explains Johnson.
Some of the benefits of being certified include preference when bidding as a prime contractor, free business development training, and consulting.
"This is a really exciting time. We have amazing opportunities with the growth of Rochester as a result of Destination Medical Center economic development. The city really does have alot of public infrastructure projects that contractors can be involved with as well as development of some private projects," Johnson tells KIMT News 3.
Anyone looking to get their business certified can click here.