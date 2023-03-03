THC edible market challenges law enforcement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Officers are struggling to control sellers of THC edibles.
A bill that was passed last summer contained vague terms on how THC-related products can be sold. The lack of licensing enables sellers to run their businesses with minimal regulation.
Marijuana could be legalized this summer and law enforcement believes the government is rushing the approval of the bill.
"You got to think about these problems and we've got to have the time to train and prepare for this. The courts have to prepare. It's not just a law enforcement thing, it's a criminal justice thing,” said Sheriff Kevin Torgerson of Olmsted county.
Recreational marijuana being available to the public could endanger drivers on the roads.
"We are very saddened that we are willing to accept the increased loss of life on the roads as collateral damage for those who want to put a foreign substance in their body,” says Torgerson.