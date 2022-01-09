Thanking first responders on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day: 'They're the best people'

KIMT NEWS 3- Sunday marked National Law Enforcement Day, a day that honors the hard working men and women who keep our communities safe.
According to the United States Department of Justice, National Law Enforcement Day started in 2015. It's a day for civilians to show their support for law enforcement on all levels.
Monte Bothun has friends that were in law enforcement. Today, he's thankful for their hard work.
"They actually answer when we need them and despite all the bad publicity we've had lately, they're the best people we've had in our society."
Spencer Peterson is an aspiring police officer showing his support in honor of his father who works for the Rochester Police Department.
"I think it's a good day to recognize police officers do a hard job and I think it's good that they're appreciated every once and a while," says Peterson.
Just like Peterson, Aleya Noben is on her way to becoming a police officer. She tells KIMT News 3 she's proud to honor law enforcement on this day.
"I'm going to school to be a cop and I think it's a good day to celebrate especially since the police help so much in our community," explains Noben. "They help people and they're only here to protect and serve us."
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, nearly 500 police officers died in the line of duty across the country in 2021.