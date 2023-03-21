Temporary housing facility in danger of losing funding.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A temporary housing facility being leased by Olmsted County is in danger of losing its funding.
The 12-bed housing unit known as The Creek has received grants from the state to operate. However, the grants have yet to be renewed past 2023. With the county's lease ending in the summer, the future of the program is in limbo.
Since the pandemic, The Creek has been used as a transitional home for people experiencing homelessness and is run by the Housing Stability Team.
The Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) is confident that the state will renew their grant in time. However, they have several backup plans for continuing the project without funding.
Mary O'Neil, the program manager of Housing Stability, listed possible solutions such as continuing the lease to December, finding a new building to rent, or buying the Creek property.
The team is committed to continuing programs like The Creek to combat homelessness, which O'Neil says has not improved.
"We continue to see evictions, about 15 to 20 evictions every week," she said. "That number hasn't gone down in the time that I've been involved with that program since last fall, so that continues to be a concern."
The HRA board is slated to make a final decision on how to continue the program tonight. At the time of writing, the decision has not been announced.