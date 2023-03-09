"Tangerine at Wild flowers' Says Goodbye

ROCHESTER, Minn.--A longtime retail store in downtown Rochester is going away. After being in business for more than two decades, Tangerine at Wildflowers will be closing.
The owner of the shop, Joan Blakley-McCoy, thought back to the start of the business.
The idea to open tangerine in Rochester nearly 23 years ago was based on the need to bring something creative to the area. McCoy said one day she was watching a Martha Stewart episode where fruit baskets were being made , and it inspired her to open a storefront. From there, the store added on knick-knack gifts which became the start of Tangerine.
Blakley-McCoy said the community response was positive, resulting in the store winning four awards for being voted 'most-popular'.
However, with a combination of COVID-19 and downtown construction projects, Tangerine is throwing in the towel.
She shares advice for anyone looking to pursue a similar business idea.
"I would just say it's a lot of work and you have to be able to work 60 hours a week in the beginning,” she says. “Then you get people to help and they love your business like you do and then you're able to have more time off."
Blakley-McCoy adds, her favorite memory of the business is the many customers she's encountered. her next steps are to travel and enjoy time with her new grandchild.
“I just want people to know how thankful we are that they've shopped with us and how much fun we've had with them, the laughter in the store was non-stop everyday and we appreciate it.” Blakley-McCoy says.
