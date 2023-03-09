 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow-Covered and Slippery Roads Continue...

.Snowfall reports through the evening so far have mostly been in
the 2 to 5 inch range with some of the higher amounts in southeast
Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Snow will continue to diminish,
however 1 to 2 inches of accumulation can be expected especially
east of the Mississippi River.

Snowfall totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with
some locally higher amounts possible.

Several spins outs, slide-offs and crashes have been reported
this evening including I90 and I94. If traveling overnight, slow
down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front
of you.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

"Tangerine at Wild flowers' Says Goodbye

  • Updated
  • 0

A longtime retail store in the med city is closing down it's doors.

ROCHESTER, Minn.--A longtime retail store in downtown Rochester is going away. After being in business for more than two decades, Tangerine at Wildflowers will be closing. 

The owner of the shop, Joan Blakley-McCoy, thought back to the start of the business.

The idea to open tangerine in Rochester nearly 23 years ago was based on the need to bring something creative to the area. McCoy said one day she was watching a Martha Stewart episode where fruit baskets were being made , and it inspired her to open a storefront. From there, the store added on knick-knack gifts which became the start of Tangerine. 

Blakley-McCoy said the community response was positive, resulting in the store winning four awards for being voted 'most-popular'. 

However, with a combination of COVID-19  and downtown construction projects, Tangerine is throwing in the towel.

She shares advice for anyone looking to pursue a similar business idea.

"I would just say it's a lot of work and you have to be able to work 60 hours a week in the beginning,” she says. “Then you get people to help and they love your business like you do and then you're able to have more time off."

Blakley-McCoy adds, her favorite memory of the business is the many customers she's encountered. her next steps are to travel and enjoy time with her new grandchild.  

“I just want people to know how thankful we are that they've shopped with us and how much fun we've had with them, the laughter in the store was non-stop everyday and we appreciate it.” Blakley-McCoy says.

Tangerine at Wildflowers is expected to close by the end of May, after a week long closing sale. Blakley-McCoy says afterward, her plans are to travel and spend time with her new grandson. 

Recommended for you