"Taco Lab" to open new restaurant.

ROCHESTER, Minn.--A popular Rochester food truck is moving into a permanent physical location.
The Taco Lab food truck, owned by Jorge Mosquera and Enedino “Nino” Morales is moving into a new brick and mortar to reach more people.
The good news is their taco truck, and their trailer are still going to be around. Mosquera says each version of the restaurant is offering a unique experience.
Mosquera tells KIMT News 3 that the team is excited for the next phase of their business.
“I think from the inception, we were always on the path of where we are going now. We're just really excited that it's finally getting to that point where we can move out of the food truck operation into a brick and mortar space.” he says.
The new location which is filling the vacancy of Taqueria El Sueno in Northwest Rochester, is offering a sit-down family dining environment with an expanded menu–which includes their popular quesabirria, and kung pao chicken.
Mosquera says, "We want it to be a place where patrons can expect to be surprised. Where they can expect novel things, things that are kind of out there–and things that just end up jelling in a way that it's kind of much more than the sum of the parts."
Morales also added that when guests come to dine, they can expect new and unique dishes like none other in the region.
They say their hope is for patrons to appreciate their flavor and creativity.
The Taco Lab restaurant is set to open by April 1.