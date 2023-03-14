Streets of Rochester overrun by potholes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a wild winter, potholes have taken over the city streets.
While the number of potholes isn't out of the ordinary, the timing has added complications to repairing them.
According to Mike Dougherty of MnDOT, a number of warmer days and even rain during the winter allowed for water to get beneath the pavement before refreezing earlier than expected.
The early onslaught of potholes also means Public Works has to fix them without asphalt.
"The factories that manufacture the asphalt have not started yet because construction season hasn't started," said Dougherty.
Though the repair crews do have access to a cold mix that can temporarily fill a pothole, it won't be until later in the spring when the hot asphalt will be available and a more permanent fix becomes possible.
Until then, MnDOT recommends driving cautiously to avoid any hazards on the roads.