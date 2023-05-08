StormTeam 3: A few strong storms possible into the evening

Sun has broken through our morning cloud cover for most of the area this afternoon, pumping up temperatures and helping to increase instability across the region.
With plenty of moisture in the air (dew points near and slightly below 60), our chance for storms has increased. The majority of our area now falls under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather development this afternoon and early evening.
If severe storms develop during this time, they have the potential to bring with them gusty winds, large hail, and isolated brief tornadoes.
A 2% chance for tornado development can be found just east of the I-35 corridor and extends just west of the Mississippi River. Some cities inside the risk area include Rochester, Austin, Preston, Charles City and Decorah.
The threat for severity weakens coming into the late evening as fog develops overnight and into our Tuesday morning.