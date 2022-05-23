State Sen. Carla Nelson hopeful for a special legislative session: 'Minnesotans need that tax relief'

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Lawmakers are waiting to see if Gov. Tim Walz will call a special legislative session after running out of time early Monday morning.
Key legislative items like public safety support, health and human services funding, education spending and the nearly $4 billion dollar tax bill are now in jeopardy, unless Walz calls a special session.
State. Sen. Carla Nelson said the tax bill, which she has spearheaded throughout the legislative session, was agreed upon by lawmakers early Saturday morning but was held up in the house due to the status of the health and human services and education bill, according to Nelson.
State Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller said GOP lawmakers are not interested in returning for a special session but Nelson tells KIMT she is determined to deliver tax relief to Minnesotans.
"I believe that somehow, cooler heads prevail and they kind of get those things together and we do come back and like I said, Minnesotans need that tax relief. So, that would be my hope," Nelson said.
Nelson's tax bill would eliminate the tax on social security benefits and income, as well as reduce the tier one tax bracket from 5.35% to 5.1%.
This is the third version of the tax bill after lawmakers and Gov. Walz agreed on a 4-4-4 plan on May 16, which would allocated $4 billion for spending, $4 billion for the tax bill and the remaining $4 billion to be put in the reserve account.
Nelson said she hopes future legislative sessions adopt a similar format to the 4-4-4 agreement, which would give committees more time to iron out final details.
"What I would like to see, I have called for this for years, end to last minute law making. We should have something they call global targets. That agreement between the house, the senate and the governor, just like we got a week ago, that 4-4-4 target, we need those global targets by the first week in May. So, conference committees can really do their work and come to an agreement," Nelson said.
The legislature, however, was able to deliver on some promises during this session, most notably, frontline worker pay.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development anticipates the frontline worker application to open on or after June 8.
Walz has yet to announce if a special session will be called.