St. Patrick's Day brings big business to bars

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For sports bars, this St. Patrick's Day has been one of the best in recent memory.
Bars and pubs are always packed with patrons every March 17th looking to celebrate the Irish holiday.
When you combine this with a major sports tournament on a Friday, however, the festivities can go off the charts.
One bar benefitting from the increase in business is Glynner's Pub, located off North Broadway Avenue. Open since 2005, the pub gained new owners last September.
Andy Henden, Shane Christofferson, and Mike Hardy were friends in junior high before becoming business partners.
Hardy noted that the two events coming together was a definite plus for the bar.
"[St. Patrick's Day] is supposed to be our busiest day of the year, and it just so happens that two things are going on at the same time, March Madness and Saint Patrick's Day," he said. "So as soon as we open the doors, we had people with red beards walking through the doors. I was kinda surprised about that, but we're doing pretty well. We're doing pretty well."
The crowded scene is a far cry from St. Patrick's Day three years prior, when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the dining room for most restaurants.