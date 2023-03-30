 Skip to main content
...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region...

.A complex storm system will begin to affect the area this
afternoon, finally ending Saturday and bringing a variety of
weather with it including heavy rain, severe storms, and heavy
snow. A wintry mix with some freezing rain and icing is looking
more likely for the Highway 29 corridor and north tonight. Ice
accumulations of around one-quarter inch could occur by morning. A
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Taylor county.

Most of the wintry mix should change to rain Friday. Rain changes
to snow Friday night, with heavy, wet snow. At this time, the
heaviest snow looks to fall north of Highway 10 in northcentral
Wisconsin with 6 to 10 inches of accumulation. Farther south,
amounts are less confident due to potential differences in when
the rain switches over to snow and how far south the heavy snow
will make it. In addition northwest winds will increase on the
backside of the storm with gusts 35 to 45 mph with reduced
visibilities and some blowing and drifting of snow. The winds will
remain elevated Saturday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Blowing and
drifting of snow in open areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Spring brings infestation of voles, other pests

Vole Burrows

A collection of vole burrows found in the yard of a local homeowner.

These mouse-like rodents are destroying lawns all over the city, and spring is only making it worse.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you don't know what a vole is, you've probably seen its handiwork.

Spring has unleashed these mouse-like critters onto many a homeowner, destroying several lawns in the process.

Voles will burrowing into yards during the winter, creating vast tunnel systems not unlike moles. The result is ruined grass and uneven ground that could be dangerous to step through.

Scott Lemke, owner of Lemke Pest Control, says unless you see warning signs early, it's hard to tell your lawn is infested until it's too late.

"There's not much you can see because they work under the snow during the winter," he said. "Unfortunately, [homeowners] don't see the signs until that snow melts. So they're not going to see a whole lot of that unless they see the activity in the fall. They could do something to get on top of it so hopefully it's not such an issue."

So what is this something that can stop these annoying menaces in their tracks? Lemke says to use the oldest trick in the book.

"For voles, it's just trying to minimize the population by trapping, trying to get that popluation under control, or using something like a baiting system to just try to minimize that population," he said.

Voles aren't the only pests that come with the season, however. Ants and boxelder beetles are all too common a sight inside the house, with boxelder trees potentially harboring countless beetles.

Of course, there are steps to prevent those infestations as well.

"You can do some caulking to get the baseboard areas and those open areas where you see them getting access and seal that off," said Lemke.

If you plan to use incest killer without an expert's help, be sure not to use more than directed.

