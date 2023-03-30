Spring brings infestation of voles, other pests

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you don't know what a vole is, you've probably seen its handiwork.
Spring has unleashed these mouse-like critters onto many a homeowner, destroying several lawns in the process.
Voles will burrowing into yards during the winter, creating vast tunnel systems not unlike moles. The result is ruined grass and uneven ground that could be dangerous to step through.
Scott Lemke, owner of Lemke Pest Control, says unless you see warning signs early, it's hard to tell your lawn is infested until it's too late.
"There's not much you can see because they work under the snow during the winter," he said. "Unfortunately, [homeowners] don't see the signs until that snow melts. So they're not going to see a whole lot of that unless they see the activity in the fall. They could do something to get on top of it so hopefully it's not such an issue."
So what is this something that can stop these annoying menaces in their tracks? Lemke says to use the oldest trick in the book.
"For voles, it's just trying to minimize the population by trapping, trying to get that popluation under control, or using something like a baiting system to just try to minimize that population," he said.
Voles aren't the only pests that come with the season, however. Ants and boxelder beetles are all too common a sight inside the house, with boxelder trees potentially harboring countless beetles.
Of course, there are steps to prevent those infestations as well.
"You can do some caulking to get the baseboard areas and those open areas where you see them getting access and seal that off," said Lemke.
If you plan to use incest killer without an expert's help, be sure not to use more than directed.