Spanish immersion daycare set to open

ROCHESTER, MINN--Parents can now look forward to a new Spanish immersion daycare in Rochester. Casa de Corazón plans to open its doors by the end of this month, to welcome kids up to five years old.
The center will provide children with a chance to learn more about Latin American cultures through music and language and aims to help prepare children for diverse interactions in their day-to-day activities.
The owners, Wendy and Alex Letran say ensuring that the children are well-rounded is one of their main goals and even introduce them to eco-friendly practices through their partnerships with local farmers markets for their menu items.
"A lot of families don't necessarily speak Spanish at home so they bring their child here to be able to learn a second language. Interact with the culture because that's a big part of us. That's what we're into, cultural learning." says Alex.
Wendy also says the center’s education curriculum is nationally accredited and covers all areas of child-development.
Casa hosted their open house last week and said about 30 families stopped by and gave high praises for it's “feeling-like-home”.
An app is also available for parent who would like to keep track of what their children are doing and to communicate with the teachers, Wendy says.
Open enrollment is available through June and afterward names may be placed on a waiting list. The husband and wife-duo also welcome parents to stop by and get a feel of the facility.
Casa says they are welcoming teachers who specialize in childcare and would like to join the family.
No official opening date has yet been announced.