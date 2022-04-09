Southeastern Minnesota brewery pours out support for Ukraine

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - A local brewery that's been successful since opening during the pandemic is now giving back to the local and global community.
As the situation unfolded in Ukraine, the owners of South x Southeast brewery in Pine Island wanted to do something to give back.
“How can we help?,” says Co-owner, Tessa Leung, “These are people, and by no fault of their own, this is a really terrible situation that other human beings are in.”
Part of the proceeds of the 'Freedom Scotch Ale' are being donated to the Global Giving Fund.
All you have to do is buy a pint, growler, or crowler and $2 is donated to the fund.
The project is directed at supporting displaced Ukrainians landing in places like Poland, Romania, Moldova - with food, blankets, clothing and other basic human needs.
SXSE designated 100 gallons of the Freedom brew to this fund and are down to 15 left.
Leung says, “It’s two bucks but two bucks added up, adds up everywhere. And the point is when you take good care of your community, they take good care of each other. I think that's what hasn't been lost in us.”
Co-owner Ann Fahy-Gust says she feels responsible for her community.
“And that means the community at large. So it isn't just Pine Island, Rochester, Minnesota, the United States, it's the world. And where we can be responsive and we have a good mechanism where we can do that, we take the opportunity to make that happen."
Since it’s open in September 2020, they’ve had to shut down a few times due to COVID restrictions. It’s allowed them to carry their brews in restaurants and liquor stores.
Since then the brewery has taken off and is now expanding. Ground recently broke ground on a new brewing building behind the main building to expand their capacity.
It’s not the only way they’re giving back.
They also have a honey hibiscus wheat beer with pink glitter called ‘Magical Unicorn.’ Proceeds of that go to an organization called Pink Boots Society that supports women’s education in brewing.
They also tell KIMT they are a near zero waste brewery.
SXSE will also be participating in ‘Brews for the Zoo’ at the end of April, supporting new exhibits being built at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo.
If you’re not to get out to grab a pint of 'Freedom,' you can donate directly to the Global Giving Fund.